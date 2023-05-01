 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Logan Wilson hopeful about contract extension with Bengals

  
Published May 1, 2023 08:25 AM
nbc_pft_mylesmurphy_230428
April 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Myles Murphy will be a key contributor for the Bengals to win tough AFC playoff games down the stretch.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was happy to hear that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would be back in Cincinnati for another season and now he’s looking to secure his own future with the AFC North club.

Wilson is in the final year of the contract he signed as a 2020 third-round pick and told reporters on Monday that he is trying to “just control what I can” while his agent and the team handle things on the contract front.

“I know we’ve talked about it and so hopefully get something done , but it’s really not up to me,” Wilson said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’s what I have an agent for.”

Wilson became a starter during his second season with the Bengals and picked up 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during the 2022 season. He added 23 tackles and a forced fumble in three postseason outings.