Logan Wilson hopeful about contract extension with Bengals

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was happy to hear that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would be back in Cincinnati for another season and now he’s looking to secure his own future with the AFC North club.

Wilson is in the final year of the contract he signed as a 2020 third-round pick and told reporters on Monday that he is trying to “just control what I can” while his agent and the team handle things on the contract front.

“I know we’ve talked about it and so hopefully get something done , but it’s really not up to me,” Wilson said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’s what I have an agent for.”

Wilson became a starter during his second season with the Bengals and picked up 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during the 2022 season. He added 23 tackles and a forced fumble in three postseason outings.