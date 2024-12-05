 Skip navigation
Logan Wilson is expected to miss rest of season due to knee procedure

  
Published December 5, 2024 10:54 AM

The Bengals have lost another key player.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, linebacker Logan Wilson underwent a surgical cleanup procedure on his knee on Thursday morning and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

While Cincinnati’s defense has struggled this season, losing Wilson is still significant. He is second on the team with 104 total tackles, including two for loss and four QB hits. He’s forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles this season as well.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Wilson signed a four-year extension with the Bengals in Aug. 2023 and is under contract through 2027.