James Conner TD puts Cards up 7-0

Cardinals running back James Conner had a big game against the Bears last weekend, but never found his way into the end zone.

Conner didn’t waste any time making sure that wasn’t the case this weekend. Conner ran for a one-yard score just two minutes after the game got underway and the Cardinals are up 7-0 as a result.

The veteran was initially ruled in the end zone a couple of plays earlier after he took a screen pass from Kyler Murray and took it to the end zone. It was a 44-yard gain after a replay review and Conner got the final yard.

Murray also had an 18-yard completion to wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the Cardinals will now try to make their early lead stand up.