Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Longtime Bills announcer John Murphy unsure about returning as he recovers from stroke

  
Published June 15, 2023 06:13 AM
June 15, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms zero in on how much pressure Sean McDermott is facing ahead of the 2023 NFL season and question at what point Buffalo potentially could look to move on from him.

John Murphy, who has been a radio broadcaster on Bills games for decades, may not be able to work this year as he continues to recover from a stroke.

Murphy suffered the stroke late in the 2022 season and the first game he missed was the Monday night game against the Bengals that was canceled when Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. He has not spoken publicly since then, but he did attend the Bills’ minicamp this week, and he texted the Buffalo News to say he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to work this year or not.

“I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do ,” Murphy wrote.

Chris Brown, who filled in for Murphy at the end of last season, likely will continue to call the Bills’ radio broadcasts if Murphy does not return this year.