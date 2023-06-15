Longtime Bills announcer John Murphy unsure about returning as he recovers from stroke

John Murphy, who has been a radio broadcaster on Bills games for decades, may not be able to work this year as he continues to recover from a stroke.

Murphy suffered the stroke late in the 2022 season and the first game he missed was the Monday night game against the Bengals that was canceled when Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. He has not spoken publicly since then, but he did attend the Bills’ minicamp this week, and he texted the Buffalo News to say he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to work this year or not.

“I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do ,” Murphy wrote.

Chris Brown, who filled in for Murphy at the end of last season, likely will continue to call the Bills’ radio broadcasts if Murphy does not return this year.