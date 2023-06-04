 Skip navigation
Longtime NFL scout Jesse Kaye, who saw Tom Brady’s potential, dies at 79

  
Published June 4, 2023 11:51 AM
brady

1 Jan 1997: Tom Brady of the Michigan Wolverines looks on the Outback Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Alabama won the game 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

Getty Images

Jesse Kaye, who spent decades as a scout but is best remembered for an evaluation of one player in the 2000 NFL draft, has died at the age of 79.

Kaye worked for the Jets in 2000 and reportedly lobbied aggressively for the Jets to draft Michigan quarterback Tom Brady. The Jets didn’t draft Brady, the Patriots did, and the rest was history.

Kaye died on Saturday at a Green Bay health care facility. Kaye played college football at Wisconsin and worked for the Packers for five years.

In addition to the Packers and Jets, Kaye spent time scouting for the Steelers, and for the BLESTO scouting service.