Looking at Week 5 with the FNIA crew

We do it every Sunday, during the third quarter of the NBC game. An extended look at the day that was, from the big desk in the big studio at which a little man (not as little as you think, but still) has a seat.

This week, it was later than usual. Thanks to the extended weather delay. So we talked a little faster (and a little looser) in order to get the hell out of here after a much longer than usual day.

And, as things like this usually go, it ends up being better under those circumstances. So check it out. A portion is embedded. And the full thing is here.

We’ll be talking more about the Sunday that was on PFT Live, which starts on Monday at 7:00 a.m. ET. Because I’m sleep deprived, I’ll be even more salty.