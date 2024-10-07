 Skip navigation
Looking at Week 5 with the FNIA crew

  
Published October 7, 2024 06:55 AM

We do it every Sunday, during the third quarter of the NBC game. An extended look at the day that was, from the big desk in the big studio at which a little man (not as little as you think, but still) has a seat.

This week, it was later than usual. Thanks to the extended weather delay. So we talked a little faster (and a little looser) in order to get the hell out of here after a much longer than usual day.

And, as things like this usually go, it ends up being better under those circumstances. So check it out. A portion is embedded. And the full thing is here.

We’ll be talking more about the Sunday that was on PFT Live, which starts on Monday at 7:00 a.m. ET. Because I’m sleep deprived, I’ll be even more salty.