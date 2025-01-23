Lou Anarumo: I just started evaluating, but we’ve got good players on this defense

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo to replace Gus Bradley at defensive coordinator, giving Anarumo a fresh start after he’d been dismissed by the Bengals.

Indianapolis ranked No. 24 in points allowed and No. 29 in yards allowed last season under Bradley, a year after finishing No. 28 in points allowed and No. 24 in yards allowed. But Anarumo told reporters on Thursday that he doesn’t necessarily think the Colts need a complete retooling in 2025.

“I just started evaluating these guys and look from afar, but we’ve got some good players on this defense,” Anarumo said in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Anarumo pointed out that the Colts do have at least a player on each level of the defense that’s been to a Pro Bowl at some point in his career. So as he gets to know the personnel, he’ll be able to figure out just how to put them in a position to succeed.

“I think one of the things that we’ll hang our hat on will be we’re always going to try to be a smart, fast, and physical team. Those three things,” Anarumo said. “You don’t want to beat yourself in this league. You want to make sure that guys know where their help is on every down. No unforced errors. Things like that where you can eliminate and win games by just allowing the other team to make their mistakes. And we’re going to stay steadfast.

“If you don’t play fast, you don’t have a chance. And certainly coming from the AFC North, it’s a physical division and certainly that’s — everybody in football prides themselves on that, but that’s certainly something we’ll bring home as well.”

In six seasons as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, the Bengals’ best finishes were in 2022 when the club was No. 6 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed. In 2024, the Bengals ranked No. 25 in yards allowed and points allowed.