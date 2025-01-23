 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lou Anarumo: I just started evaluating, but we’ve got good players on this defense

  
Published January 23, 2025 03:52 PM

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo to replace Gus Bradley at defensive coordinator, giving Anarumo a fresh start after he’d been dismissed by the Bengals.

Indianapolis ranked No. 24 in points allowed and No. 29 in yards allowed last season under Bradley, a year after finishing No. 28 in points allowed and No. 24 in yards allowed. But Anarumo told reporters on Thursday that he doesn’t necessarily think the Colts need a complete retooling in 2025.

“I just started evaluating these guys and look from afar, but we’ve got some good players on this defense,” Anarumo said in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Anarumo pointed out that the Colts do have at least a player on each level of the defense that’s been to a Pro Bowl at some point in his career. So as he gets to know the personnel, he’ll be able to figure out just how to put them in a position to succeed.

“I think one of the things that we’ll hang our hat on will be we’re always going to try to be a smart, fast, and physical team. Those three things,” Anarumo said. “You don’t want to beat yourself in this league. You want to make sure that guys know where their help is on every down. No unforced errors. Things like that where you can eliminate and win games by just allowing the other team to make their mistakes. And we’re going to stay steadfast.

“If you don’t play fast, you don’t have a chance. And certainly coming from the AFC North, it’s a physical division and certainly that’s — everybody in football prides themselves on that, but that’s certainly something we’ll bring home as well.”

In six seasons as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, the Bengals’ best finishes were in 2022 when the club was No. 6 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed. In 2024, the Bengals ranked No. 25 in yards allowed and points allowed.