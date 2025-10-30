LSU great Andrew Whitworth says Brian Kelly declined his offers to help the program

Andrew Whitworth was an All-American and national champion at LSU before he became a two-time first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl champion and Walter Payton Man of the Year in the NFL. He thought that might make LSU interested in his help with its football program, but he says that was never the case with Brian Kelly in charge.

Kelly was fired as LSU head coach this week, and Whitworth said on his podcast that when he would reach out to Kelly with offers to visit the team and mentor the players, Kelly blew him off.

“I don’t know Brian Kelly at all. But what I do know is, I reached out multiple times to say I’d love to help you, and gotten lots of, ‘That’s great, I’ll keep that in mind’ type stuff,” Whitworth said.

Kelly was fired after a blowout loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, and Whitworth said past LSU players were happy to see the success Texas A&M director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt is having — because Moffitt was well respected as LSU’s strength coach for many years, before Kelly fired him.

Whitworth says when he talks to LSU players who played for Kelly, he hears negative things, and no stories about Kelly being a good leader or a positive influence.

“I haven’t heard a single story,” Whitworth said. “I’ve only heard stories to the other side of it. You’ve even seen some current players who just played for him coming out and saying one of the worst experiences they’ve ever had as a human being, and the leader he was.”