 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LSU OT Will Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:34 PM

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell will forego his final collegiate season to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

He is projected as a top pick.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Campbell wrote, in part, on social media. “I will always cherish my time at LSU.”

He spent three seasons in Baton Rouge and started every game of his LSU career.

Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey at LSU in 2023.