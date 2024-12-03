LSU OT Will Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell will forego his final collegiate season to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

He is projected as a top pick.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Campbell wrote, in part, on social media. “I will always cherish my time at LSU.”

He spent three seasons in Baton Rouge and started every game of his LSU career.

Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey at LSU in 2023.