Luke Getsy: Justin Fields believes in the process, it’s going to keep getting better

Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about why he feels like he played “robotic” in last weekend’s loss to the Buccaneers got a big reaction on Wednesday because they included his feeling that coaching was part of the reason for that feeling.

Fields later spoke to the media again to say he wasn’t “blaming anything on the coaches” and his initial comments were focused on wanting to play more feely than he did in the first two weeks of the regular season. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s press conference was focused on Fields’ comments and his overall development as a quarterback.

Getsy said that he thinks that any frustration Fields is feeling is part of his “evolution” as a quarterback and that he feels his partnership with Fields is “outstanding.”

“Justin believes in the process we’re going through. We’re going to keep working and sticking together,” Getsy said. “It’s going to keep getting better, as it has. I know the result isn’t what we all want. I get that. That sometimes puts added pressure on people. We believe in it and we’re going to stick to it, and that’s what we’ve talked about as an offensive unit.”

The pressure is on all involved to come up with better results than the Bears have produced. They have not won a game since October 30 of last year and that will have to change before the air fully clears around the Bears.