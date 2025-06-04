Trent Williams takes part in Wednesday’s 49ers practice

49ers left tackle Trent Williams is back with the team.

Williams was not present for the start of their organized team activities last week, but he is in attendance this week. Williams isn’t just watching his teammates go through drills, either.

Several reporters shared videos showing Williams in uniform and participating in drills.

That’s a welcome development for the veteran tackle. Williams was sidelined for the second half of last season with an ankle injury, but feeling well enough to get on the field at this point in the calendar is a good sign for his health as the 49ers try to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign. The 49ers have a mandatory minicamp next week and it would seem Williams will be part of that action as well.