Luke Musgrave likely headed to IR with ankle injury

The Packers will be without one of their key players for the near future.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at his Thursday press conference that tight end Luke Musgrave is likely headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

“He’s been dealing with something and fighting through,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “He’s gonna be down for some time.”

LaFleur added it’s “the hope” that Musgrave will be able to return at some point this season.

Musgrave was active for last week’s win over the Rams, but did not play any snaps. He was then limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“I don’t think we understood how serious it was,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

A second-round pick in last year’s draft, Musgrave has recorded five catches for 22 yards in 2024.

The Packers are reportedly set to add tight end John FitzPatrick off of Atlanta’s practice squad. He’d join Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims on Green Bay’s 53-man roster at the position.