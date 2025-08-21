Luke Schoonmaker is in concussion protocol

The Cowboys are hurting at the tight end position.

Backup Luke Schoonmaker, who left practice early Tuesday, is in concussion protocol.

“Got dinged up a little bit, got a little concussion,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday. “I don’t think it’s anything significant, but he’s in the protocol.”

Schoonmaker is unlikely to play in Friday’s preseason finale.

A second-round pick in 2023, Schoonmaker has played 779 offensive snaps and 363 on special teams in 34 games in two seasons. He has 35 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Although he has missed no games in his career, Schoonmaker has missed valuable practice time in his career with groin, hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, the team’s third-team tight end, still is recovering from an ankle injury.

“Brevyn’s doing better,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, no timetable for his return. He’s doing great, working his butt off.”