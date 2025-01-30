Lunda Wells will remain the Cowboys’ tight ends coach

The Cowboys are bringing back a member of Mike McCarthy’s staff as they transition to their first season with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The team announced that tight end Lunda Wells will be back with the team for the 2025 season. Wells had drawn interest from other clubs, but has agreed to a new deal in Dallas.

Wells joined the Cowboys in 2020 when McCarthy became the head coach and has remained in charge of the tight ends for his entire run with the team. He spent eight seasons with the Giants — he coached their tight ends for the last two years — before going to Dallas.

The Cowboys have hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen and a handful of defensive coaches, but Wells is the first confirmed member of the offensive staff.