 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lunda Wells will remain the Cowboys’ tight ends coach

  
Published January 30, 2025 02:55 PM

The Cowboys are bringing back a member of Mike McCarthy’s staff as they transition to their first season with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The team announced that tight end Lunda Wells will be back with the team for the 2025 season. Wells had drawn interest from other clubs, but has agreed to a new deal in Dallas.

Wells joined the Cowboys in 2020 when McCarthy became the head coach and has remained in charge of the tight ends for his entire run with the team. He spent eight seasons with the Giants — he coached their tight ends for the last two years — before going to Dallas.

The Cowboys have hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen and a handful of defensive coaches, but Wells is the first confirmed member of the offensive staff.