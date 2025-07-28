 Skip navigation
Luther Burden practices at Bears camp Monday

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:48 AM

Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden hit the field for the first time in training camp on Monday.

Burden injured his hamstring during the Bears’ organized team activities this spring and did not take part in the first four practice sessions of this summer’s camp, but reporters at Monday’s session noted that the second-round pick is participating in drills.

The Bears have DJ Moore and 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze set for their top two receiver spots. Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott, and Myles Boykin are among the other wideouts vying for snaps in the team’s offense.

Burden’s injury hampered his chances of earning those snaps, but he’ll spend the rest of camp working to show that he’s ready to play a significant role right off the bat.