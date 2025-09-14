Mac Jones does enough to win his first start with the 49ers

The 49ers were playing without starting quarterback Brock Purdy today in New Orleans, but backup Mac Jones did enough to win.

Jones completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the 49ers beat the Saints 26-21.

Although he got off to a rough start, Jones settled down and played well, looking like he’s a good fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The 49ers can win without Purdy if they have to.

The Saints also got a solid game from Spencer Rattler, who completed 25 of 34 passes for 206 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. New Orleans still hasn’t won a game with Rattler as its starting quarterback, but he has probably done enough to keep the starting job.

At 0-2, the Saints don’t look like they’re going anywhere this season. At 2-0 despite a rash of injuries, the 49ers have to be satisfied with where they are.