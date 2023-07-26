Mac Jones on Bill Belichick: I think we’re good

Last year, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones displayed some clear on-field frustration ostensibly stemming from his displeasure with the offensive coaching staff.

But with Bill O’Brien now in tow as offensive coordinator, things appear to be on the up and up entering 2023 — including with Jones and head coach Bill Belichick.

“I think we’re good,” Jones said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about and this year, it’s all about just working together, right? You’ve got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it. So, I’m excited for that part of it.

“For me, I’m just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave, just stay my course and hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that, too. I think coach O’Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we’re going to learn every day what we do well, and then from there, you just keep moving forward and execute the plan. So, I’m definitely excited for that.”

In 2022, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions — a clear step back from his performance as a rookie. With Belichick bringing back O’Brien to call the offensive plays, Jones’ development should get back in the right direction this season.