The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mac Jones on Bill Belichick: I think we’re good

  
Published July 26, 2023 03:43 PM

Last year, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones displayed some clear on-field frustration ostensibly stemming from his displeasure with the offensive coaching staff.

But with Bill O’Brien now in tow as offensive coordinator, things appear to be on the up and up entering 2023 — including with Jones and head coach Bill Belichick.

“I think we’re good,” Jones said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about and this year, it’s all about just working together, right? You’ve got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it. So, I’m excited for that part of it.

“For me, I’m just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave, just stay my course and hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that, too. I think coach O’Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we’re going to learn every day what we do well, and then from there, you just keep moving forward and execute the plan. So, I’m definitely excited for that.”

In 2022, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions — a clear step back from his performance as a rookie. With Belichick bringing back O’Brien to call the offensive plays, Jones’ development should get back in the right direction this season.