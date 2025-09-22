 Skip navigation
Mac Jones re-aggravated a PCL sprain on Sunday

  
The 49ers have another injury on their hands at quarterback.

Mac Jones told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Cardinals that he aggravated a PCL sprain that he initially suffered this summer. Jones was clearly affected by the injury during the game, but he remained in for the entire contest.

Jones finished the game 27-of-41 for 284 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He completed five of those passes for 59 yards on the team’s final possession and those plays set up Eddy Piñeiro for a 35-yard field goal to win the game.

Brock Purdy returned to practice last week and was a limited participant all three days before landing on the inactive list Sunday. His uptick in activity indicates that he could be available to face the Jaguars next Sunday whether Jones is out or not.