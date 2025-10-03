Mac Jones-to-Christian McCaffrey gives 49ers 14-0 lead
Published October 2, 2025 08:54 PM
The 49ers, with all their injuries, are dominating the Rams thus far.
San Francisco leads Los Angeles 14-0 with 13:44 remaining in the first half.
Mac Jones has two touchdown passes, with the second going to Christian McCaffrey for 1 yard. His first covered 6 yards to Jake Tonges.
The 49ers went 91 yards in 17 plays, getting out of poor field position with a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Josaiah Stewart on a hit on Jones.
The 49ers have outgained the Rams 163 to 7, scoring on both their drives. The Rams had six plays for 7 yards on their only drive of the first quarter.
Jones is 11-of-13 for 131 yards, and McCaffrey has eight carries for 24 yards and five catches for 44 yards.
The 49ers are 2-for-2 on fourth down.