Mack Hollins agrees to terms with Bills

Mack Hollins is headed back to the AFC East.

Hollins has agreed to terms with the Bills, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hollins, 30, spent the 2023 season with the Falcons. He caught 18 passes for 251 yards.

He was coming off his best season, as Hollins caught 57 passes for 690 yards with four touchdowns for the Raiders in 2002.

An Eagles fourth-round pick in 2017, Hollins had 16 receptions for 226 yards as a rookie but missed all of the 2018 season due to injury. He was then waived late in the 2019 season and claimed by the Dolphins. He caught 30 passes for 399 yards with five TDs for Miami in 2020 and 2021.

In 95 career games, Hollins has 131 receptions for 1,691 yards with 10 touchdowns.