Major colleges, including USC, Texas, and Ohio State, start ditching spring games

As an expanded playoff adds full-speed games to the college football season, multiple major programs are moving away from the traditional offseason scrimmage that caps spring practice.

Via Sports Business Journal, both USC and Texas have ditched their spring games for 2025. Other Big Ten teams have canceled spring games, including Ohio State and Nebraska. And more programs are expected to do the same.

There’s a business reason for skipping the spring game. At most schools, it’s not a significant moneymaker. If it was, teams would find a way to keep doing it.

The move also becomes a subtle reflection of the power that players have acquired, thanks to the NIL and the ability to transfer. Any coach who decides to beat the hell out of his players in practice now risks losing them to someone who won’t.

And so, while some fans whine about the fact that college players are making too much money, the best news is that the rabbit has the gun. And Elmer Fudd is making no sudden moves.