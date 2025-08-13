Malcolm Jenkins, Bucko Kilroy to enter Eagles Hall of Fame

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they will be inducting a pair of players who helped them win championships into their Hall of Fame this season.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins and two-way lineman Bucko Kilroy are this year’s choices. They will be enshrined at halftime of the Eagles’ Black Friday home game against the Bears on November 28.

Jenkins joined the Eagles as a free agent in 2014 and spent the next six years with the team. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII and made three Pro Bowls while compiling 515 tackles, 11 interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns, 12 forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries as a member of the team.

Kilroy played for the Steagles — the Steelers and Eagles joined forces due to World War II player shortages — in 1943 and remained with the Eagles through the 1955 season. The Eagles won NFL titles in 1948 and 1949 and was voted to the league’s All-Decade team for the 1940s. Kilroy went on to become a scout for several teams, including the Cowboys in the late 1960s, and was the General Manager of the Patriots from 1983-1993. He remained with the Patriots in the scouting department until shortly before his death in 2007 and is credited with helping to start the modern draft earlier in his career.