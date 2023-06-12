 Skip navigation
Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman with position change

  
Published June 12, 2023 12:03 PM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

Malik Cunningham had hoped to be drafted as a quarterback, but when the draft ended, and he was still available, another route to the NFL opened.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien put the Louisville through receiver drills during the pre-draft process, and the team called after the draft offering him a chance to change positions.

Cunningham is learning how to play receiver, a position he had never played in his life until joining the Patriots.

“I’ve never ran a route ever in my life,” Cunningham said, via Mark Daniels of masslive.com. “It’s definitely different, but the quarterback is still in me, so it’s kind of learning as we go. Just trying to get better each and every day, so that’s been the task. Trying to focus on the details at the receiver standpoint – alignment, assignment and knowing what to do.”

Cunningham went to Louisville to follow Lamar Jackson and passed for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns in five seasons. Cunningham also ran for 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns, breaking Jackson’s school record.

Cunningham told teams he was willing to play receiver, but only the Patriots worked him out there.

Julian Edelman made the successful transition after being a quarterback at Kent State. Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

O’Brien put on tape of Edelman to show Cunningham, who said Edelman’s success “goes to show it can be done.”

“Just the culture and the Julian Edelman stories – the guys that played quarterback in college and moved over to receiver,” Cunningham said of the reason he chose the Patriots. “Seeing those guys do it and I know – not that I’m more athletic than those guys but we’re all on the same level, so I feel like I can do it.”

Cunningham might need some time on the practice squad to figure out a new position, but he has some work to do even to make the practice squad roster.