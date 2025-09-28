Malik Nabers carted off after hurting knee

The Giants lost a major piece of their offense in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers stayed down and grabbed his right knee after trying to catch a deep pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart. The team immediately called for a cart and Nabers was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

The team has not made any announcement about his condition yet, but the injury was a non-contact one and it seems like a good bet that his day is done at the very least.

Nabers had two catches for 20 yards on the team’s touchdown drive to open the game, but did not add to that total before his injury.

The Giants lead 10-3 with just over four minutes left to play in the first half.