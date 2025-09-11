Malik Nabers fully participates in practice, Andrew Thomas limited

Wide receiver Malik Nabers was back to full practice participation at Thursday’s Giants practice.

Nabers was limited on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a back issue that cropped up this summer, but he was able to play in Week 1 and Thursday’s move keeps him on track to play against the Cowboys this week as well.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas did not play in the opener as he continues to work his way back from last season’s foot injury. He did not practice on Wednesday either, but was a limited participant on Thursday. The team will provide more information about his outlook with Friday’s injury designation.

Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and Micah McFadden (foot) did not practice. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (groin) were all listed as limited.