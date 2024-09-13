 Skip navigation
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Malik Nabers goes through full practice and has no designation for Sunday

  
Published September 13, 2024 03:19 PM

Giants coach Brian Daboll said earlier Friday he has “no concern” about rookie receiver Malik Nabers’ knee injury. The status report seconded that.

Nabers was a full participant in Friday’s practice and has no designation for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Nabers said his knee didn’t “feel right” during Thursday’s practice, so the team elected to play it safe with him in the session and limit his participation.

The No. 6 overall pick caught five passes for 66 yards last week against the Vikings.

The Giants ruled out defensive back Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin).

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) returned to full participation and does not have a designation for Sunday.

The Giants also announced outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who underwent surgery this week for a fractured leg, will not accompany the team for Sunday’s game. His role on the sideline will be assumed by defensive assistant Ben Burress.