 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers good to go for Jaxson Dart’s starting debut

  
Published September 26, 2025 02:39 PM

Wide receiver Malik Nabers will be available as a target for Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the rookie’s first NFL start.

Nabers did not practice on Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday, but he did not get an injury designation for Sunday’s home game against the Chargers. Nabers, who was limited again on Friday, was listed with a shoulder injury.

Dart will be the fifth starting quarterback for the Giants since Nabers joined the team in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The Giants ruled out kicker Graham Gano (groin), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), and running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder). Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) is the only player listed as questionable.