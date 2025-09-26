Malik Nabers good to go for Jaxson Dart’s starting debut

Wide receiver Malik Nabers will be available as a target for Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the rookie’s first NFL start.

Nabers did not practice on Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday, but he did not get an injury designation for Sunday’s home game against the Chargers. Nabers, who was limited again on Friday, was listed with a shoulder injury.

Dart will be the fifth starting quarterback for the Giants since Nabers joined the team in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The Giants ruled out kicker Graham Gano (groin), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), and running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder). Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) is the only player listed as questionable.