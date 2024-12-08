 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers: I didn’t pay for the plane, I’ve got nothing to say

  
Published December 8, 2024 06:09 PM

The identity of the person who paid for a banner asking Giants owner John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire” to be towed behind a plane flying over MetLife Stadium ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Saints is unknown, but we can rule out one person.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers was asked about the banner while speaking to reporters in the locker room after the game. Nabers said he didn’t see it and then said he has nothing to say about it because he didn’t pay for it when he was told what it said. Nabers didn’t have much more to say when he was asked why the Giants can’t seem to stop making mistakes that cost them games.

“I don’t know how you want me to answer that,” Nabers said, via multiple reporters. “That’s just football. That’s just the New York Giants this year.”

Mara’s answers to these questions will ultimately matter a lot more than anything Nabers might have to say and there will be plenty of people waiting for the next comment from the guy who pays the checks for the dumpster fire.