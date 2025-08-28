Malik Nabers: It’s been a little ride with my health, but I’m good now

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has done more watching than participating in practices this spring and summer.

A toe injury limited him during the offseason program and a back issue was the reason he spent a lot of time as an observer in training camp, but the second-year wideout isn’t concerned about being ready to face the Commanders despite his lack of preseason work. He called the back issue “minor” and that he’s feeling better now.

“I feel good,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “I know it’s been a little ride but right now, I feel good. . . . I feel like I’m always ready. When it’s game time with those lights on, I believe my body is going to turn it on. He’s going to be ready to roll.”

The injuries kept Nabers from getting as much practice work with new quarterback Russell Wilson as he might have in other years, but he said he felt the two built a strong connection with what they were able to do together and that the “connection’s going to keep growing” in the early weeks of the season.

If that happens, the Giants should have a better chance of showing the kind of improvement they want to see after a couple of dismal seasons.