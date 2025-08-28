 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsde_250828.jpg
Parsons has pending grievance being listed as DE
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250828.jpg
Examining Chiefs’ games when Rice is suspended
nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsde_250828.jpg
Parsons has pending grievance being listed as DE
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250828.jpg
Examining Chiefs’ games when Rice is suspended
nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers: It’s been a little ride with my health, but I’m good now

  
Published August 28, 2025 07:56 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has done more watching than participating in practices this spring and summer.

A toe injury limited him during the offseason program and a back issue was the reason he spent a lot of time as an observer in training camp, but the second-year wideout isn’t concerned about being ready to face the Commanders despite his lack of preseason work. He called the back issue “minor” and that he’s feeling better now.

“I feel good,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “I know it’s been a little ride but right now, I feel good. . . . I feel like I’m always ready. When it’s game time with those lights on, I believe my body is going to turn it on. He’s going to be ready to roll.”

The injuries kept Nabers from getting as much practice work with new quarterback Russell Wilson as he might have in other years, but he said he felt the two built a strong connection with what they were able to do together and that the “connection’s going to keep growing” in the early weeks of the season.

If that happens, the Giants should have a better chance of showing the kind of improvement they want to see after a couple of dismal seasons.