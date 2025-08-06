Malik Nabers on limited practice reps: I’m fine, it’s part of the plan

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was cleared for a full workload after sitting out spring practices with a toe injury, but he wasn’t full participant on Wednesday.

Reporters at the practice noted that Nabers did not take part in most of the team drills in the second half of the session. Nabers spoke at a press conference after the session and said that there’s no reason for concern about his health.

Nabers said that the limited practice reps were by design as part of “the process of making sure I’m as healthy as need be” for the regular season.

“I’m doing fine,” Nabers said. “The coaches and the training staff, they got a process with what want they want me to do that has me being healthy for when we’re ready to play. I just gotta do my job and follow the plan that they put in here.”

The toe injury is one Nabers has been dealing with for a while and he may eventually need surgery to repair it, but said he doesn’t “think it has been affecting me” during practices this summer. The Giants would like that to remain the case in the regular season, so Wednesday probably won’t be the wideout’s only limited day of work heading into September.