Malik Nabers questions whether Giants “lose on purpose” with bad play calls

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suggested after watching his team lose to the Lions that the coaches could be tanking with bad play calls.

Nabers, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, posted on social media that the Giants’ late play calling with a 27-24 lead made it look like they were purposely losing. The Giants led most of the game but lost to the Lions, 34-27 in overtime.

“Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose,” Nabers wrote, via ESPN. “Cause it’s no way, bro you throw the ball instead of running it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you dnt kick the field goal?? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?”

Nabers later deleted the post without explanation.

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka certainly deserves scrutiny for his play calling on the sequence Nabers is referencing. The Giants had second-and-goal at the Lions’ 2-yard line with 3:11 left, and Kafka called a pass that fell incomplete, stopping the clock and saving the Lions a timeout. On third-and-goal, the Giants called a run to the outside that the Lions stopped for a four-yard loss. And then on fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Kafka defied the analytics and common sense and went for it instead of kicking the field goal. The Giants threw another incompletion and the Lions took over on downs.

From there the Lions were just barely able to drive into field goal range, send the game into overtime with a 59-yard field goal, and win the game in overtime. Better play calling from Kafka in the goal-to-go situation could have clinched a win for the Giants in regulation.

The idea that Kafka is losing on purpose, however, doesn’t make a lot of sense. As an interim head coach, Kafka knows he’s auditioning for a head-coaching job, and pulling off an upset of the Lions would have bolstered his reputation. Kafka made some bad decisions down the stretch, but Nabers shouldn’t attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.