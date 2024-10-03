 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers remains out of practice for Giants

  
Published October 3, 2024 01:23 PM

The odds of wide receiver Malik Nabers being in the Giants lineup this weekend are getting longer.

Nabers suffered a concussion in last Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys and he did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that Nabers has made progress, but he remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice on Thursday.

While Nabers’s condition may be improving, he’s running out of time to be cleared before the Giants leave for Seattle on Saturday. The concussion protocol requires Nabers to do on-field work before he can be cleared to return to game action and the clock is likely to run out before he can make it through all of the necessary steps.

Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are the other receivers on the active roster for the Giants.