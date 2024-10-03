Malik Nabers remains out of practice for Giants

The odds of wide receiver Malik Nabers being in the Giants lineup this weekend are getting longer.

Nabers suffered a concussion in last Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys and he did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that Nabers has made progress, but he remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice on Thursday.

While Nabers’s condition may be improving, he’s running out of time to be cleared before the Giants leave for Seattle on Saturday. The concussion protocol requires Nabers to do on-field work before he can be cleared to return to game action and the clock is likely to run out before he can make it through all of the necessary steps.

Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are the other receivers on the active roster for the Giants.