Malik Nabers ruled out for Sunday vs. Seahawks

  
Published October 4, 2024 11:43 AM

The Giants will not have their star rookie when they play the Seahawks on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters in his Friday news conference that receiver Malik Nabers has been ruled out for Week 5.

Nabers is still in concussion protocol after suffering the injury against the Cowboys last Thursday night. He has not practiced this week.

Through four weeks, Nabers leads the league with 35 catches. He’s tallied 386 yards with three touchdowns.

Daboll also noted that running back Devin Singeltary will do some work on the field Friday. He’s been sidelined by a groin injury so far this week.

New York’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later in the day.