Malik Nabers suffers apparent foot injury during practice

Giants fans everywhere are holding their breath right now.

Rookie receiver Malik Nabers suffered an apparent foot injury during practice on Sunday morning.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, it started when Nabers removed his left shoe and limped off the practice field. Per Leonard, “Nabers was reaching down and touching the top outside of his left foot.” He then sat down with his sock off while being looked at by three members of the training staff.

When Nabers stood, he was moving very slowly.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation for any updates. It could be nothing. Until we know, it’s something to be concerned about.