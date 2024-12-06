 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers won’t practice Friday, isn’t ruled out for Sunday

  
Published December 6, 2024 11:45 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday and he’ll do even less in Friday’s practice.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at his press conference that Nabers will not practice at all on Friday. Nabers was listed with a groin injury on Thursday while Daboll said he’s dealing with a hip flexor when he spoke to the media.

Daboll said no decision has been made about Nabers’s status for Sunday’s game against the Saints at this point. Nabers also missed a Friday practice in Week 12, but he played that weekend.

Nabers missed two games with a concussion earlier this year. He has 75 catches for 740 yards and three touchdowns.