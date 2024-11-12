 Skip navigation
Malik Washington scores first career touchdown, Dolphins lead 7-0

  
Published November 11, 2024 08:25 PM

The Dolphins brought out a little trickery early on in their Monday night matchup with the Rams, scoring a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

On Miami’s first play in the red zone, the club faked a handoff and then gave the ball to rookie receiver Malik Washington for an 18-yard score.

The Dolphins started with a 19-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. But Byron Young tackled De’Von Achane for a 5-yard loss on a swing pass on the next play, putting Miami behind the chains.

But on third-and-13, Tagovailoa evaded the rush in the pocket and found a wide-open Jaylen Waddle down the left side for a 36-yard gain down to Los Angeles’ 18-yard line.

The next play, Washington took the end around for a touchdown, giving Miami an early lead.

It was the first touchdown of Washington’s young career on just his fifth NFL touch.