Malik Willis will start for Titans on Saturday

  
Published August 15, 2024 03:26 PM

Malik Willis was the third quarterback into the game for the Titans last week, but he’ll be in a different spot in the rotation for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Thursday that Willis will be the starter this weekend. Callahan said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean, that Willis has “earned the right to have the opportunity to play with that group.”

The group that Willis will be playing with will not include any starters. The Titans and Seahawks had two joint practices this week and Callahan will rest the first-stringers on Saturday as a result.

Callahan’s decision means Will Levis will not play. Mason Rudolph has been getting most of the work with the second team so far this summer, but Willis will get a chance to make his case for the job this week.