Marcedes Lewis: Caleb Williams has everything it takes to be great

  
Published July 14, 2024 12:38 PM

Tight end Marcedes Lewis is in his second season with the Bears, but things look a lot different on offense in Chicago than they did last year.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze joined the offense early in the first round and the Bears also traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen and signed running back D’Andre Swift this offseason. All four of those players will be the subjects of attention once the Bears hit the field, but it’s a quarterback league so Williams will have the most eyeballs on him.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Lewis said that he thinks everyone will like what they see from the first overall pick.

“From a talent standpoint, he has everything it takes to be great,” Lewis said. “Obviously, me being a UCLA [guy], I watched the USC games when he was there. Just the arm talent and the off-platform throws, the leadership on the field, I think that’s going to serve him well. Obviously now transitioning into the NFL and being under center more versus being in the shotgun, calling plays like that — now, you’re under center you have to audible and run an offense that way. With how our running game is and how we try to marry up the passing game with the running game, I think it’s the perfect offense for him to come in right away and be successful. . . . I have no doubt that he’s going to go out there and do his thing, and us as a team, we have to get better and elevate our games up so it’s an easy transition for him. I’m looking forward to it.”

Lewis spent five seasons in Green Bay before making the move to Chicago last year and that meant he spent a lot of time playing with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was a thorn in the Bears’ side throughout his time with the Packers, but Bears fans wouldn’t mind if Williams makes a similar impact on the field.