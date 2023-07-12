 Skip navigation
Marcus Allen: Running backs are “sadly undervalued”

  
Published July 12, 2023 06:43 PM

The deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to a long-term contract is Monday. Three running backs are among the four tagged players still looking for long-term deals, but there are no indications Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Giants running back Saquon Barkley or Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will reach agreement before then.

Pollard is the only one of the three to have signed the tag, and Barkley has threatened to sit out into the season absent a deal.

Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen is disheartened by the lack of contractual respect given to running backs.

“Unfortunately, there is a prevalent assumption made by all of these teams that these top running backs aren’t worth investing into beyond four years and it’s not true,” Allen told Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride on Wednesday at the American Century Championship at South Lake Tahoe.

The franchise-tagged running backs are scheduled to make $10.1 million in 2023 under the tag. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, at $16.016 million per year, is the highest-paid running back in annual average, with four other running backs at $12 million or more per season.

Allen is frustrated that most running backs aren’t getting what he thinks is a fair shake after they play out their rookie deals.

“I know there have been some cases were top running backs saw their careers end early, but it’s not all of them,” Allen said. “These teams have to look at it individually. It’s not all of them. You have to value these guys, and they’re sadly undervalued. It’s a copycat league, so one team follows the other when it comes to valuing running backs. It’s prevalent, and I don’t know if it will change, but I’ll be watching and hope it does change. . . . It’s intellectually dishonest.”