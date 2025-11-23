Marcus Jones’ 33-yard INT return gives Patriots a 14-10 lead

Geno Stone had a pick-six of Drake Maye to give the Bears a 10-0 lead. Marcus Jones has now returned the favor.

The Patriots defensive back stepped in front of running back Tahj Brooks and returned Joe Flacco’s pass 33 yards for the go-ahead score. New England leads for the first time today, 14-10.

Flacco is 7-of-12 for 46 yards and Chase Brown has run for 53 yards on 10 carries.

Maye is 7-of-12 for 68 yards with a touchdown and an interception.