Marcus Mariota agrees to return to Commanders on one-year deal

Marcus Mariota will be back with the Commanders in 2025.

According to multiple reports, Mariota has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington to continue to backup quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Mariota’s deal is reportedly worth $8 million.

Mariota, 31, appeared in three games for Washington last season. He completed 34-of-44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. While he was in for mop-up duty against the Browns, he had significant playing time in the Week 7 win over the Panthers and Week 18 victory over Dallas.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota has appeared in 93 games with 75 starts for the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, and Commanders. He’s completed 63 percent of his career passes for 16,184 yards with 97 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

He last started a game for Atlanta in 2022, when he recorded a 5-8 record in 13 games.