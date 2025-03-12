 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcus Mariota agrees to return to Commanders on one-year deal

  
Published March 12, 2025 02:10 PM

Marcus Mariota will be back with the Commanders in 2025.

According to multiple reports, Mariota has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington to continue to backup quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Mariota’s deal is reportedly worth $8 million.

Mariota, 31, appeared in three games for Washington last season. He completed 34-of-44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. While he was in for mop-up duty against the Browns, he had significant playing time in the Week 7 win over the Panthers and Week 18 victory over Dallas.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota has appeared in 93 games with 75 starts for the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, and Commanders. He’s completed 63 percent of his career passes for 16,184 yards with 97 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

He last started a game for Atlanta in 2022, when he recorded a 5-8 record in 13 games.