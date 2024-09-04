Marcus Mariota limited in Wednesday’s practice with a chest injury

Marcus Mariota won’t start for the Commanders on Sunday. That job belongs to rookie Jayden Daniels.

The question is: Will he back up Daniels against the Buccaneers?

Mariota is on Wednesday’s practice report with a chest injury that limited him.

Jeff Driskel is the team’s third quarterback.

All 53 players practiced for the Commanders, with Mariota one of four who were limited.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (foot) and offensive tackle Trent Scott (knee) also were limited.

Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (knee) were full participants.