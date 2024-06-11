 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcus Maye agrees to terms with Dolphins

  
Published June 10, 2024 09:57 PM

Free agent safety Marcus Maye is signing with the Dolphins, Jordan Schultz reports.

Maye has remained a free agent since the Saints cut him in March.

He signed a three year, $22.5 million contract with New Orleans as a free agent in 2022, but he missed as many games (17) as he played (17) in two seasons. That includes a three-game suspension.

Maye, 31, spent his first five seasons with the Jets after they made him a second-round pick in 2017.

In 77 career games, he has totaled 409 tackles, eight interceptions, 28 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

The Dolphins upgraded their secondary this offseason with the additions of cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Jordan Poyer, and they now have Maye for depth purposes.