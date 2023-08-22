Marcus Maye sentenced to six months probation in DUI case

Saints safety Marcus Maye’s changed his plea on DUI charges from not guilty to no contest and he received his sentence on Tuesday.

Maye was sentenced to six months of probation and his driver’s license will be suspended for the same amount of time. He was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

“Mr. Maye’s legal saga has come to a conclusion today and he looks forward to focusing on football,” Maye’s attorney Eric Schwartzreich said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Maye initially faced charges of driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person, and leaving the scene of the crash as a result of the February 2021 incident.

The NFL could impose further discipline on Maye for his actions.