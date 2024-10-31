 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcus Williams isn’t talking about what got him benched last week

  
Published October 31, 2024 04:51 PM

Ravens free safety Marcus Williams had played 98 percent of the team’s defensive snaps before Sunday. He was active and in uniform for the game against the Browns, but Williams did not see the field.

Coach John Harbaugh would not say why.

Likewise, Williams is not talking about the reason for getting zero snaps.

We’re not worried about what happened last week,” Williams said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s all about moving forward to this week, getting prepared, staying prepared. When I’m ready to get in, when it’s my time, I’ll go in.”

Williams did not say definitively that he expects to play this week.

“Yeah, I’m just going to stay prepared no matter what,” Williams said. “I’d rather be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than have an opportunity and not be prepared. I’m going to stay prepared.”

It is highly unusual for a player other than a backup quarterback to dress and not play. Williams and backup quarterback Josh Johnson were the only two Ravens who dressed but didn’t play Sunday.

Williams has started all 104 games he has played in his career, including the first seven this season. He has 25 tackles and two passes defensed this season.