Marcus Williams isn’t talking about what got him benched last week

Ravens free safety Marcus Williams had played 98 percent of the team’s defensive snaps before Sunday. He was active and in uniform for the game against the Browns, but Williams did not see the field.

Coach John Harbaugh would not say why.

Likewise, Williams is not talking about the reason for getting zero snaps.

“We’re not worried about what happened last week,” Williams said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s all about moving forward to this week, getting prepared, staying prepared. When I’m ready to get in, when it’s my time, I’ll go in.”

Williams did not say definitively that he expects to play this week.

“Yeah, I’m just going to stay prepared no matter what,” Williams said. “I’d rather be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than have an opportunity and not be prepared. I’m going to stay prepared.”

It is highly unusual for a player other than a backup quarterback to dress and not play. Williams and backup quarterback Josh Johnson were the only two Ravens who dressed but didn’t play Sunday.

Williams has started all 104 games he has played in his career, including the first seven this season. He has 25 tackles and two passes defensed this season.