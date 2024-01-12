Mark Andrews designated for return from injured reserve, back on practice field

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has taken a big step toward getting back on the field for the playoffs.

Andrews was designated to return from injured reserve today and was back on the practice field.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Andrews will play in the postseason, but it’s an encouraging sign that the Ravens think he can be ready for their first playoff game, in the divisional round after this week’s bye.

Andrews suffered an ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on November 16 and missed the rest of the regular season. At the time of the injury, the Ravens indicated Andrews was unlikely to return for the playoffs, but the indications since then have been that Andrews is working hard at rehabbing and getting closer to a return to the field.

Despite missing seven games, Andrews led the Ravens with six receiving touchdowns, and was second on the team with 45 catches, in the regular season. The Ravens would love to get their productive tight end back on the playing field next week.