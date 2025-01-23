Mark Andrews: I’m gutted by last Sunday, won’t let it define me

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has made his first public comments since last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Andrews opted not to talk to reporters after losing a fumble and dropping a two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s 27-25 loss in the divisional round of the playoffs. Andrews’s comments came on an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel,” Andrews wrote. “I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.”

Andrews went on to thank people who have supported him over the last few days, including those who have donated to the Breakthrough T1D charitable organization that Andrews has supported for some time.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said this week that the team would not have been in the playoffs without Andrews and called the tight end a huge part of the team’s future.