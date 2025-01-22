John Harbaugh: Mark Andrews is a huge part of our future

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta held an end of season press conference on Wednesday and the first question concerned how tight end Mark Andrews is doing after the team’s loss to the Bills.

Andrews lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and then dropped a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson with 93 seconds left to play in the 27-25 defeat. Andrews has not spoken to the media since the end of the game, but Harbaugh said he has communicated with the tight end and that Andrews “takes it hard” because of how much he cares about the team.

Harbaugh said his message to Andrews was that the team wouldn’t have been in the divisional round of the playoffs without him and that the team will continue to rely on him.

“Mark is a huge part of our future and we love him,” Harbaugh said. “We’re there for him. If anybody can take a tough circumstance like that and handle it with class and grace and dignity and mental toughness, it’s most definitely Mark Andrews.”

DeCosta noted that Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar are all entering the final year of their contracts and that may entail some “tough decisions” next year, but gave no indication that major changes are coming to the position this year.