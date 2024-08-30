Mark Andrews practicing with Ravens for first time since August 14 car accident

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is back to practice.

Andrews, who hadn’t practiced since he was in a car accident on August 14, as on the practice field with his teammates today and appears to be on track to play in the Thursday night opener at Kansas City next week.

When Andrews was in the accident, the Ravens said he wasn’t injured, but they later revised that to say he suffered a minor injury. No specifics about his injury have been revealed, but from all indications he looked ready to go on the practice field today.

Andrews missed seven games last season and was held to 45 catches for a career-low 544 yards. The Ravens are hoping to see him bounce back, stay healthy and form the best tight end tandem in the league with Isaiah Likely.