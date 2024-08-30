 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Mark Andrews practicing with Ravens for first time since August 14 car accident

  
Published August 30, 2024 02:30 PM

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is back to practice.

Andrews, who hadn’t practiced since he was in a car accident on August 14, as on the practice field with his teammates today and appears to be on track to play in the Thursday night opener at Kansas City next week.

When Andrews was in the accident, the Ravens said he wasn’t injured, but they later revised that to say he suffered a minor injury. No specifics about his injury have been revealed, but from all indications he looked ready to go on the practice field today.

Andrews missed seven games last season and was held to 45 catches for a career-low 544 yards. The Ravens are hoping to see him bounce back, stay healthy and form the best tight end tandem in the league with Isaiah Likely.