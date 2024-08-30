Eric DeCosta: I feel Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely will be best TE tandem in league

The Ravens made some changes at running back, wide receiver and offensive line this offseason, but they stood pat at tight end.

Mark Andrews has been one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets throughout his time in Baltimore and Isaiah Likely has flashed playmaking ability while scoring eight touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons. Likely’s touchdowns have come on 66 catches and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a Thursday press conference if he thinks Likely will have a breakout year in 2024.

DeCosta didn’t quite answer that directly, but said Likely is “dangerous with the football in his hands” and pointed to what the two tight ends are capable of doing as a duo as a major strength for the Baltimore offense.

“He’s kind of changed from being a rookie to being a vet, and I just feel like he and Mark Andrews will be the best tandem at their position in the league and really create a lot of problems for opposing defensive coordinators,” DeCosta said, via a transcript from the team.

The Ravens will need receivers like Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor to make an impact if their offense is going to fully take flight, but the ability to move their tight ends around and make use of them in the passing game should help Lamar Jackson succeed even if the wideouts don’t hit their ceilings this fall.